Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Evercore ISI

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

