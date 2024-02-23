Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Up 4.8%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.49. Approximately 344,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,193,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,663.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $1,198,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 348,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

