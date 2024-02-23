DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DoubleVerify by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.