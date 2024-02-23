Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 102,123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 561,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

DOV stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $164.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

