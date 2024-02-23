Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stake Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,295 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

DBX stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

