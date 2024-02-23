DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $107.01 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,159. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,747,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,693,000 after buying an additional 208,279 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 408,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after buying an additional 48,915 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

