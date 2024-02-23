Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,080.48

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,080.48 ($13.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,133 ($14.27). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,133 ($14.27), with a volume of 104,908 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.59) to GBX 1,100 ($13.85) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.98) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.75) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,209 ($15.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,090.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,080.48. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,810.81%.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 41,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,049 ($13.21), for a total transaction of £437,537.90 ($550,916.52). Insiders own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

