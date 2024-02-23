Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

BROS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE BROS opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.