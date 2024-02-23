Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Dutch Bros worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after purchasing an additional 322,160 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,973,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,294,000.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 685.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at $33,773,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at $33,773,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

