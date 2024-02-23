Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading

