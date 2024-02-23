ECO Animal Health Group’s (EAH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance
LON:EAH opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4,685.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.75. ECO Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132.22 ($1.66).
Insider Buying and Selling at ECO Animal Health Group
In related news, insider David Hallas acquired 37,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £40,024.54 ($50,396.05). 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About ECO Animal Health Group
ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.
