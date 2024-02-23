Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Edison International worth $41,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.