Elementis (LON:ELM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 140.80 ($1.77), with a volume of 17013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.20 ($1.77).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.39) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £830.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,002.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Elementis news, insider Clement Woon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,235.46). 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

