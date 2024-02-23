Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

