Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 136,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 42,099 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.10.

Enerflex Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

