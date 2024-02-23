Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$18.85 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$18.85 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.83.

ERF opened at C$24.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$17.65 and a 52 week high of C$25.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.82.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

