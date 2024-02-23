Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 6.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.54. 1,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $655.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $101,204.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,248 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

