Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Enovis worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enovis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Enovis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

