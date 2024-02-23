Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 114,604 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Eastman Chemical worth $38,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.8 %

EMN opened at $86.41 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMN

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.