Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 311,036 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,036 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $40,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after buying an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after buying an additional 1,574,761 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

