Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 117,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $47,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

