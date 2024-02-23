Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,957 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $38,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,649,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,964,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $139.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

