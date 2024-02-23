Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $40,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after buying an additional 284,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $11,941,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $81.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

