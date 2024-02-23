Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.41 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,402 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of American Water Works worth $39,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.