Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $46.08 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 178,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of eBay worth $46,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.31. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

