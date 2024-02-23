Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $47.64 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $47,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.37 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.