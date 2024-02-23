Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vail Resorts worth $41,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $236.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average is $224.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

