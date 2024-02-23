Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $39,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average of $182.48.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.