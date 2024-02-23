Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 68,937 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $44,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $1,019,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SITE opened at $165.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

