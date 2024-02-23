Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

