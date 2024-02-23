Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,568 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

