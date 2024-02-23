Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,826 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $69,716,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $44,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,251,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 847,062 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $74.33 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.