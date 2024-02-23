ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of ePlus worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ePlus by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.93. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.19.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

