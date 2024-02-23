Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.04.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

EQR stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.