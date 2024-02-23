Eric Ashley Adams Purchases 41,600 Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN – Get Free Report) Director Eric Ashley Adams acquired 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$14,921.92.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$33.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.35 and a 52-week high of C$13.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.19.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
