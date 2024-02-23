Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Piper Sandler

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Etsy stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $133.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,605,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

