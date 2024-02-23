Evercore ISI Cuts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

PTEN opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $188,486,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,658 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

