Evercore ISI Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.