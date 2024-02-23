FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $458.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

