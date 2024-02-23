Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.41

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.41 and traded as low as $45.50. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 9,650 shares traded.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

