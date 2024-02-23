First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.61.

FM opened at C$12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Insiders own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

