Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.