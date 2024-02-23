Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.79. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $46.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fiverr International by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,291,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

