Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Down 1.7 %

FLS opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.