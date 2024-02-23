Fmr LLC Acquires 251,829 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251,829 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Constellium worth $267,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Constellium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Constellium Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.62 on Friday. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.72.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

