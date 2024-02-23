Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,111,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,245 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $273,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

