Fmr LLC Buys 4,074,508 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $225,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

