Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904,955 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Axonics worth $255,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.52 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

