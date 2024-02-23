Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,280,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.53% of General Motors worth $240,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

