Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.89% of Impinj worth $221,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,500,000.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $252,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $252,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,121 shares of company stock worth $6,975,555. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $100.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

